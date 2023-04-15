Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 (NASDAQ:OXSQL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 (NASDAQ:OXSQL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 59.0% from the March 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OXSQL remained flat at $24.68 during midday trading on Friday. 52 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,949. Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 has a 12-month low of $23.96 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.64.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.4063 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th.

