Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN) Short Interest Update

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 1,700.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance

Shares of OXLCN stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.33. 1,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,044. Oxford Lane Capital has a one year low of $21.40 and a one year high of $25.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.88.

Oxford Lane Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.1484 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.94%.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

