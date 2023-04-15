Oxbow Advisors LLC Sells 69,300 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Oxbow Advisors LLC cut its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 69,300 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Western Union by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,349,728 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,018,000 after acquiring an additional 332,988 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Union by 831.7% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 226,916 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,479,000 after acquiring an additional 202,562 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Western Union by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 187,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 9,651 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Western Union by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 251,082 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after buying an additional 61,773 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in Western Union by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 24,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 10,654 shares during the period. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Western Union from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Western Union in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Western Union from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Union presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.97.

Western Union Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE WU traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $11.09. The company had a trading volume of 4,882,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,388,157. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.09 and its 200 day moving average is $13.28. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $10.07 and a 52-week high of $19.97.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 151.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.48%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.17%.

Western Union Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

