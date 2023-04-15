Oxbow Advisors LLC Sells 11,080 Shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)

Oxbow Advisors LLC lessened its position in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,939 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 11,080 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust during the third quarter worth $859,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 24,997 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 18.5% during the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 9,847 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $725,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabine Royalty Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Sabine Royalty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 9th.

Sabine Royalty Trust Price Performance

Sabine Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE SBR traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.60. The stock had a trading volume of 56,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,394. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.54. Sabine Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $54.29 and a twelve month high of $91.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.82%. Sabine Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.39%.

Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sabine Royalty Trust is an express trust, which engages in the provision of Sabine Corporation’s royalty and mineral interests. It includes landowner’s royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and any other similar, non-participatory interest, in certain producing, and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.