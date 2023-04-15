Oxbow Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 402,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,118,000 after buying an additional 64,171 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,272,000 after acquiring an additional 49,670 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,054,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,723,000 after purchasing an additional 192,872 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,537,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 61,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:IEI traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.53. 1,468,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,005,664. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $112.26 and a twelve month high of $121.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.59.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.192 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

(Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.