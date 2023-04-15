Oxbow Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 402,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,118,000 after buying an additional 64,171 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,272,000 after acquiring an additional 49,670 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,054,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,723,000 after purchasing an additional 192,872 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,537,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 61,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
NASDAQ:IEI traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.53. 1,468,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,005,664. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $112.26 and a twelve month high of $121.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.59.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
