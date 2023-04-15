Oxbow Advisors LLC Has $658,000 Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Oxbow Advisors LLC lessened its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,632 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,697 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 208,871 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $20,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its stake in Starbucks by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 100,891 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $10,008,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 36,176 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,963,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,027,267. The company has a market capitalization of $123.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.34. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $110.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Starbucks from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Cowen lifted their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.74.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

