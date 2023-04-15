Oxbow Advisors LLC Has $2.17 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Oxbow Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,378 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 352.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on IBM. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.36.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.14. 4,180,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,397,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.31. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 375.00%.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.