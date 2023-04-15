Oxbow Advisors LLC Buys 33,833 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,319,807 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,833 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners makes up about 6.0% of Oxbow Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Oxbow Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $31,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Bray Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 333.3% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 86.4% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

EPD stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,931,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,743,021. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.20. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 78.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Aj Teague bought 11,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $300,542.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,491,895 shares in the company, valued at $62,671,159.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 32.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EPD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More

