Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lowered its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,940 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,623,567 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,076,271,000 after acquiring an additional 322,352 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,459,351 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $760,893,000 after acquiring an additional 439,550 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $953,393,000 after acquiring an additional 117,443 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,518,586 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $520,230,000 after acquiring an additional 434,023 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,363,053 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $449,662,000 after acquiring an additional 402,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,890,181 shares of company stock worth $177,370,295. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.71. 6,485,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,770,717. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $96.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 52.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.18.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.