OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in March

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the March 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OMVKY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.62.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 0.6 %

OMVKY stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.72. 3,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,311. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $34.53 and a 12-month high of $61.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.36.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

OMV AG engages in the production, processing, and supply of oil & gas, and the provision of chemical solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Production, Refining & Marketing, and Chemicals & Materials. The Exploration and Production segment includes oil and gas processing and development which focuses on the regions of Central and Eastern Europe, North Sea, Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

