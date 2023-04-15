Oasis Network (ROSE) Trading 24.1% Higher This Week

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $417.38 million and approximately $94.26 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for about $0.0729 or 0.00000240 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 24.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,099.03 or 0.06917974 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00063032 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00020771 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00040810 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000224 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00007604 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00018892 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000754 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Oasis Network Token Trading

