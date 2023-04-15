NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Increased to $320.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $280.00 to $320.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NVIDIA’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.54 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on NVDA. Truist Financial boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NVIDIA from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $216.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $262.24.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $267.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $244.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.46. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $280.00. The company has a market cap of $660.92 billion, a PE ratio of 153.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at $23,432,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,392,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,773 shares of company stock worth $16,176,150 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Stonnington Group LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 13.8% during the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 18,070 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 93.7% during the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 12,793 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 6,187 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

