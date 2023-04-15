Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) Short Interest Down 57.3% in March

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 57.3% from the March 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 55,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 5,112 shares during the period. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares during the period. 22.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $12.66. The company had a trading volume of 12,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,738. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.56 and a 1 year high of $13.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.49.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.

