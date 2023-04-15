Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Short Interest Up 1,533.3% in March

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 1,533.3% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Novozymes A/S Stock Up 0.2 %
OTCMKTS:NVZMY traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.74. 8,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,333. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.29. Novozymes A/S has a fifty-two week low of $45.97 and a fifty-two week high of $71.14.
Novozymes A/S Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.5898 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.23%.
About Novozymes A/S
Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.
