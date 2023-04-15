Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.72

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.72 and traded as low as $0.65. Nova LifeStyle shares last traded at $0.66, with a volume of 2,336 shares.

Nova LifeStyle Trading Down 9.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day moving average is $0.64.

About Nova LifeStyle

Nova Lifestyle, Inc engages in designing, marketing, and manufacturing of modern home furniture. The firm offers living room, urban dining, bedroom, and nova qwik products. It sells its products under the brand name, Diamond Sofa. The company was founded by Ya Ming Wong and Yuen Ching Ho in 1992 and is headquartered in Commerce, CA.

