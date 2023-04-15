Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) PT Lowered to $226.00 at Citigroup

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $273.00 to $226.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $232.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $256.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $248.57.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.3 %

NSC stock opened at $207.59 on Tuesday. Norfolk Southern has a 52-week low of $196.33 and a 52-week high of $276.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 38.85%.

Institutional Trading of Norfolk Southern

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

