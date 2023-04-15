Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Short Interest Down 64.6% in March

Apr 15th, 2023

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYYGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,100 shares, a drop of 64.6% from the March 15th total of 132,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.12. 11,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,748. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $6.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYYGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nippon Yusen KK operates as a global logistics enterprise offering ocean, land, and air transportation services. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Liner, Air Freight, Logistics, Irregular Specialized Liner, Real Estate and Others. The Liner segment engages in the oceangoing cargo shipping, transportation agency , container terminal, port transportation and tugboat businesses.

