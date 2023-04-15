Nilfisk Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:NLFKF) Short Interest Up 300.0% in March

Nilfisk Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:NLFKF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Nilfisk Holding A/S Stock Performance
NLFKF stock remained flat at $33.00 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.00 and a 200 day moving average of $33.00. Nilfisk Holding A/S has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $33.00.
