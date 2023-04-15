NFT (NFT) One Day Volume Reaches $11,981.17

NFT (NFT) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. Over the last week, NFT has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar. One NFT token can currently be bought for $0.0238 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges. NFT has a market capitalization of $877,829.88 and $11,981.17 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NFT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00007750 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00023328 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00029877 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00018389 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001472 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000063 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,447.95 or 1.00040084 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000120 BTC.

About NFT

NFT is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.02365426 USD and is down -1.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $11,981.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.