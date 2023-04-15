Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXPF) Shares Up 5.6%

Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXPF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.07 and last traded at $8.07. 1,975 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the average session volume of 1,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.64.

Nexi Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.23.

About Nexi

Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.

