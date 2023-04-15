NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE – Get Rating) were up 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$5.15 and last traded at C$5.06. Approximately 1,085,175 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 1,262,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Haywood Securities boosted their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

NexGen Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

The firm has a market cap of C$2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.45 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.11, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a current ratio of 8.70.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy ( TSE:NXE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.04). Research analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

