Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWTL) Short Interest Down 51.9% in March

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWTL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 51.9% from the March 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Newtek Business Services Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ NEWTL traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.66. Newtek Business Services has a 52 week low of $24.08 and a 52 week high of $25.33.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newtek Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newtek Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.