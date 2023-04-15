New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Trims Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $5,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 103.2% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on MS. Cfra upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.87.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Morgan Stanley stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,865,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,387,064. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $145.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $12.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. Analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 50.49%.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $189,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,263,835.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $2,412,135.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,440 shares in the company, valued at $18,706,921.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $189,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,263,835.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 341,699 shares of company stock worth $33,143,046. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Recommended Stories

