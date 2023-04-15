New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Trims Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 258.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.89. The company had a trading volume of 24,623,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,557,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.80 and a 200-day moving average of $28.32. The company has a market capitalization of $131.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.88. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $48.90.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.49%.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on INTC shares. Susquehanna raised Intel from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Intel from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.03.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

