New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 7,000 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Edmp Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 4,424.6% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,074,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984,132 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 815.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,723,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316,195 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Altria Group by 191.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,535,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322,738 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Altria Group by 227.3% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,031,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.55.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.03. 6,262,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,021,622. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 284.29%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.35%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.87%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

