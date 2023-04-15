New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 6,200 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,302 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $9,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $68,375.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,091,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $68,375.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,091,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,971 shares of company stock valued at $199,140 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.96. 5,043,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,392,449. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.63. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $124.35.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading

