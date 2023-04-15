New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 1,500 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,887,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,227,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,885 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 244.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 730,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,890,000 after buying an additional 518,321 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,428,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $732,671,000 after buying an additional 455,461 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 179.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 585,657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,682,000 after buying an additional 376,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,042,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $382,827,000 after buying an additional 345,087 shares during the period. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $267.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,319,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,622. The firm has a market cap of $93.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $243.71 and a 200-day moving average of $244.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.07 and a 12 month high of $308.00.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $11,280,113.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares in the company, valued at $31,412,704.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $407,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $11,280,113.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,412,704.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,396 shares of company stock worth $20,438,478. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $318.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $230.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.59.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

