New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 1,300 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 0.6% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $10,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 131.6% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $1,261,000. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 21,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total value of $11,383,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,256,311.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total value of $584,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,579.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total value of $11,383,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,256,311.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $16,966,971 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

TMO traded down $2.29 on Friday, reaching $588.84. 834,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,094. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $561.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $548.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $475.77 and a fifty-two week high of $611.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.21. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 7.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $613.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $640.45.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

