New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Lowers Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,221 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 26.5% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after purchasing an additional 84,179 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFLX traded down $7.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $338.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,350,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,034,318. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $150.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $329.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.28. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $379.43.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Phillip Securities downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Netflix from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Netflix from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $343.26.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

