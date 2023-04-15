New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $7.20 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 206,016 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 22,600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,068,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $11,880,654,000 after buying an additional 2,987,515 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 102,801,153 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,015,159,000 after buying an additional 1,232,157 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Comcast by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,245,022,000 after buying an additional 189,845 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,094,000 after purchasing an additional 473,150 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,596,610 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,132,332,000 after purchasing an additional 578,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $3,832,980.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,153,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,865,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Cowen cut their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KGI Securities downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.76.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.96. 19,679,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,872,670. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.40 and its 200-day moving average is $35.50. The company has a market cap of $160.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $48.22.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.48%.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

