New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $4.19 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup in the third quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 96.6% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on C. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Citigroup from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.47.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of C traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.56. The company had a trading volume of 33,064,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,296,972. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.25 and its 200-day moving average is $47.09. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $54.56. The company has a market capitalization of $96.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.14%.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $149,771.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,361,719.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,390 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

