New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Decreases Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 333,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,300 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises about 0.6% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $11,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 6,772.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1,491.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bank of America Stock Up 3.4 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.22.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.52. 81,110,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,900,328. The stock has a market cap of $236.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.31. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $40.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Stories

