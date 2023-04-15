New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Cuts Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,777 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 3,136 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,640 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,025 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.24.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE:CVS traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.70. 7,434,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,787,457. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $72.11 and a 52-week high of $107.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.54.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.56%.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.