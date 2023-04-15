New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Cuts Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,786 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $6,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 232.0% during the 4th quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,994 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 8,381 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Salesforce by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 29,503 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,912,000 after buying an additional 10,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Salesforce by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 32,985 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,374,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $182.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Salesforce from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Salesforce from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Salesforce Stock Up 0.3 %

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $107,416.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,111,974,709.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $107,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,111,974,709.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.06, for a total value of $236,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,859,680.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,859 shares of company stock worth $9,191,477. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CRM traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $194.65. 5,073,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,125,752. The company has a market capitalization of $194.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 926.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $180.86 and a 200 day moving average of $159.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $200.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.