New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Acquires 6,257 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,257 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Prologis were worth $4,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Prologis by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at $368,000. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Prologis in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.85.

Shares of PLD traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,957,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,238,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.99. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.03 and a 1-year high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 56.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.87 dividend. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

