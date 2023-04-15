Nevada Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nevada Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEVDF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a decline of 72.8% from the March 15th total of 65,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 186,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Nevada Copper Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:NEVDF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.28. 87,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,678. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.23. Nevada Copper has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $0.56.
Nevada Copper Company Profile
