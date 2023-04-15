Nevada Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nevada Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEVDF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a decline of 72.8% from the March 15th total of 65,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 186,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Nevada Copper Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:NEVDF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.28. 87,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,678. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.23. Nevada Copper has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $0.56.

Nevada Copper Company Profile

Nevada Copper Corp. operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of copper and other mineral properties. It focuses on the development of Pumpkin Hollow project. The company was founded by Brian P. Kirwin and Giulio T. Bonifacio on June 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Yerington, NV.

