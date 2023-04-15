Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG) Short Interest Update

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 96.9% from the March 15th total of 169,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 263,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,890,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,843,000 after buying an additional 754,632 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,250,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,242,000 after buying an additional 741,777 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,847,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,617,000. Finally, Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,390,000.

Get Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund alerts:

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NBXG traded down 0.08 on Friday, hitting 10.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,132. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 10.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of 9.71. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a 1 year low of 7.70 and a 1 year high of 12.52.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Dividend Announcement

About Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.96%.

(Get Rating)

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.