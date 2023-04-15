Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given Outperform Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NFLX. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $271.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $225.00 to $320.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $305.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $343.26.

Netflix Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NFLX opened at $338.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Netflix has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $379.43.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,501,762,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,499,391 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,621,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898,263 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 117,939.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $808,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,725 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,726,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,072 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,405,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,690,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,099 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

