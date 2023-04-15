Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bloom Burton cut Neovasc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright lowered Neovasc from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Neovasc Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCN opened at $30.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.17. Neovasc has a 1-year low of $4.59 and a 1-year high of $30.07. The stock has a market cap of $82.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Neovasc

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Neovasc stock. Choreo LLC bought a new position in Neovasc Inc. ( NASDAQ:NVCN Get Rating ) (TSE:NVC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. Choreo LLC owned about 0.45% of Neovasc at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Neovasc, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It focuses on Neovast Tiara and Neovasc Reducer products. The company was founded on November 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

See Also

