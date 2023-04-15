NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Receives $18.89 Average Target Price from Brokerages

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.70.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in NeoGenomics by 149.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 206.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NEO opened at $15.32 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.89. The company has a current ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.12. NeoGenomics has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $19.51.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

