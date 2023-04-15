Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AUDC. Barclays reduced their price target on AudioCodes from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AudioCodes in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.88.

AudioCodes Trading Down 2.0 %

AUDC opened at $11.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.86. The company has a market cap of $348.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. AudioCodes has a 12-month low of $10.89 and a 12-month high of $25.28.

AudioCodes Announces Dividend

AudioCodes ( NASDAQ:AUDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). AudioCodes had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $70.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.50 million. On average, analysts predict that AudioCodes will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 2%. AudioCodes’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AudioCodes

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in AudioCodes in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AudioCodes by 18.5% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 38,890 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AudioCodes by 88.8% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 330,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,207,000 after purchasing an additional 155,450 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AudioCodes by 0.8% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,642,000 after purchasing an additional 13,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in AudioCodes by 23.1% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,226,471 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,963,000 after purchasing an additional 230,484 shares during the last quarter. 44.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the provision of communications software, products and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The firm is involved in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, meeting rooms, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

