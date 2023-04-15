NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Trading Up 17.5% Over Last Week

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 15th. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $2.05 billion and $207.86 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.31 or 0.00007604 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 17.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00063032 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00040810 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00018892 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001339 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 889,050,163 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 889,050,163 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 2.19175004 USD and is down -3.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 236 active market(s) with $129,281,266.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

