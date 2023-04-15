nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) VP Sells $13,223.18 in Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) VP Jeanette Sellers sold 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $13,223.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,414.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jeanette Sellers also recently made the following trade(s):

Get nCino alerts:

On Thursday, April 6th, Jeanette Sellers sold 254 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $6,123.94.

On Monday, February 6th, Jeanette Sellers sold 696 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $20,817.36.

On Thursday, February 2nd, Jeanette Sellers sold 324 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $10,157.40.

nCino Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $25.01 on Friday. nCino, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.58 and a 12 month high of $43.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nCino

NCNO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of nCino from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of nCino from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of nCino from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of nCino from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of nCino in the 4th quarter valued at about $721,000. Sepio Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of nCino by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 26,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 6,183 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of nCino by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of nCino by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 235,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,016,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in nCino by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nCino Company Profile

(Get Rating)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.