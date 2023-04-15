nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) VP Sells $13,223.18 in Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) VP Jeanette Sellers sold 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $13,223.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,414.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Jeanette Sellers also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 6th, Jeanette Sellers sold 254 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $6,123.94.
- On Monday, February 6th, Jeanette Sellers sold 696 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $20,817.36.
- On Thursday, February 2nd, Jeanette Sellers sold 324 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $10,157.40.
nCino Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $25.01 on Friday. nCino, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.58 and a 12 month high of $43.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.25.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On nCino
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of nCino in the 4th quarter valued at about $721,000. Sepio Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of nCino by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 26,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 6,183 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of nCino by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of nCino by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 235,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,016,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in nCino by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
nCino Company Profile
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.
