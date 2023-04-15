Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Short Interest Up 170.0% in March

Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, an increase of 170.0% from the March 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Naspers Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:NPSNY traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.33. The stock had a trading volume of 95,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,232. Naspers has a fifty-two week low of $17.48 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.21.
About Naspers
Featured Stories
