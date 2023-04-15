Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Short Interest Up 170.0% in March

Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, an increase of 170.0% from the March 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Naspers Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NPSNY traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.33. The stock had a trading volume of 95,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,232. Naspers has a fifty-two week low of $17.48 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.21.

About Naspers

Naspers Ltd. operates as an Internet and media group. It operates through the following segments: ECommerce, Social and Internet Platforms, Media, and Corporate. The ECommerce segment refers to internet platforms to provide various services and products. The Social and Internet Platforms segment holds listed investments in social and internet platforms through Tencent, and Mail.ru.

