NanoXplore (OTCMKTS:NNXPF) Shares Down 3.4%

NanoXplore Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNXPF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.25 and last traded at $2.27. Approximately 2,917 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 12,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on NanoXplore from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.14.

About NanoXplore

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. It also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

