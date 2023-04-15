Nano Price Reaches $0.92 (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. Nano has a total market cap of $122.26 million and $915,428.14 worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nano has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.92 or 0.00003024 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,346.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.25 or 0.00317209 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00011225 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00072740 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $161.90 or 0.00533593 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $133.14 or 0.00438801 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001230 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003297 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

