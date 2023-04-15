NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 270,900 shares, a growth of 262.7% from the March 15th total of 74,700 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 371,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NaaS Technology Stock Down 7.7 %

Shares of NaaS Technology stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.84. 91,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,573. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.26. NaaS Technology has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $12.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NaaS Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NaaS Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $537,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in NaaS Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in NaaS Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NaaS Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NaaS Technology Company Profile

NaaS Technology, Inc operates as an electric vehicle charging service provider. The firm maintains the largest EV charging network in China in terms of the charging volume transacted through its charging network for third-party charging station operators, and the number of public DCFCs (direct current fast charger with 30kW power output or more) connected to its network.

