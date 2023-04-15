Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYCOF) Short Interest Update

Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYCOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a growth of 1,152.2% from the March 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Mydecine Innovations Group Stock Performance

MYCOF stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,806. Mydecine Innovations Group has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $2.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.46.

Mydecine Innovations Group Company Profile

Mydecine Innovations Group, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the business of creating the latest novel drugs and therapies to treat mental health conditions like nicotine addiction and post-traumatic stress disorder. The company was founded by Parente Carman, Damon Michaels, and Robert Roscow on September 27, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

