MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Short Interest Update

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decline of 74.5% from the March 15th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
MS&AD Insurance Group Trading Up 1.4 %
OTCMKTS:MSADY traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,736. The company has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.43. MS&AD Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.56 and a fifty-two week high of $16.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.99 and a 200-day moving average of $15.07.
About MS&AD Insurance Group
