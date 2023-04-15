MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Short Interest Update

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decline of 74.5% from the March 15th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MS&AD Insurance Group Trading Up 1.4 %

OTCMKTS:MSADY traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,736. The company has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.43. MS&AD Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.56 and a fifty-two week high of $16.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.99 and a 200-day moving average of $15.07.

About MS&AD Insurance Group

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc engages in the management of its group companies which are in the insurance business. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Domestic Non-Life Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, International Business, and Others. The Domestic Non-Life Insurance Business segment provides property and casualty insurance services such as fire, marine, accident, and automobile liability insurances.

