Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Purchased by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 365.0% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mplx in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Mplx in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MPLX shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Mplx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mplx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mplx from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.44.

MPLX stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.91. 947,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,750,355. The company has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Mplx Lp has a twelve month low of $27.47 and a twelve month high of $35.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.50.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 33.96%. Mplx’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

